Shock Report Says Mitch McConnell Was Found ‘Unconscious’ After Possible Heart Attack Last Month

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was found unconscious in his home in Washington D.C. last month after a possible heart attack, according to a report.

McConnell, 84, was rushed to a hospital after being found on June 14 and was treated by personnel from an Advance Life Support ambulance, according to Punchbowl News.

The outlet included audio of the EMS call to McConnell’s home.

First responders discussed “CPR in progress” for a “cardiac arrest” during the call, which came before 9 a.m. that day.

The day of the apparent medical episode, McConnell’s spokesperson said McConnell “was admitted to the hospital this morning” and “receiving excellent care,” according to The New York Post.

The Kentucky senator is in his seventh term and is currently the longest-serving senator in state history.

McConnell previously stepped down from his party leadership role in 2024 and was replaced by Sen. John Thune (R-SD).

He’s suffered several falls in recent years and had several episodes of freezing in public.

The former majority leader has become a staunch critic of President Donald Trump‘s administration, including earlier this month when he shredded the defense budget.

At the time, McConnell said Trump’s defense budget request put “key priorities at unnecessary risk” of “major disruptions.”

Trump also savaged McConnell recently for his opposition to his voter ID bill, the SAVE Act, while talking to reporters in the Oval Office:

Well, McConnell’s an angry man. He, you know, got thrown out of his position. He’s an angry guy. You know, he should be very thankful to me, because if I didn’t win, he wouldn’t have gotten to a point. I appointed the judges. He didn’t. He gets credit for appointing judges. He didn’t appoint anybody. I did. You know how I did? I won the election, and then I picked judges,” Trump said.

He announced in February 2025 that he would not seek re-election. His current term ends in January.

A McConnell spokesman cited a statement his office issued last week, before the Senate ended its most recent session, and did not respond to questions about the seriousness of the medical episode.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week.”

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