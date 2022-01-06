Marjorie Taylor Greene, Just Days After Calling For All House Republicans to Boycott Twitter, is Back Tweeting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted several tweets on Thursday, just days after calling for all Republican House members to boycott the social media platform.

Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended Sunday for violating the company’s policy regarding Covid-19 misinformation.

Twitter did not, however, take any action against Greene’s official account for her congressional office. Many elected officials have personal and official Twitter accounts, usually using the official account for constituent service or to promote legislation – not to campaign or tweet political attacks. That’s usually how it works, anyway.

Greene on Thursday tweeted a video claiming to debunk Democrats’ claims about the magnitude of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “When Democrats and their spokesmen in the media claim January 6th was one of the worst attacks in American history, they are lying. Here’s the truth,” the tweet read.

The congresswoman quickly followed that tweet up with a few more, one promoting her press conference with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and a video from the event, in which she says, “With what we are seeing with the J6 investigation, I can tell you I don’t trust our government.”

The tweets come just days after Greene sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and asked all her GOP colleagues to join her leaving Twitter:

“I am encouraging my entire conference, as a matter of fact I am asking all of them to leave Twitter, because Twitter has declared war on our party. And what are we going to do, just sit there and go oh we are wait until we get the majority back and then we are going to have investigations and then when we get full control are we going to pass laws to stop this? “Nothing was done in the past and nothing has been done now, so what everyone needs to do is do what I did: I went to Gettr, I went to Gab, I went to Telegram. I think think everyone should leave and I am asking my entire conference to do it, because you know what you dont keep eating bad food at a restaurant that keeps serving it to you, you get up and leave and you go somewhere else where you are treated well.”

While Greene made no distinction between her personal account and her official account in her call to boycott Twitter, it would appear she hasn’t quite given up on the platform yet.

