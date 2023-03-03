‘Marjorie Taylor Greene, Please Just Shut the Hell Up’: Michael Steele Tells ‘Fool’ Congresswoman She Has ‘No Clue’

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday’s edition of The 11th Hour on MSNBC.

Host Stephanie Ruhle noted that on Tuesday’s Hannity, Greene tripled down on her call for a “national divorce” – this time in the form of “our own safe space,” referring to Republicans who don’t want to be governed by Democrats.

The congresswoman had originally declared, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

Ruhle said Greene should be careful what she wishes for because, relative to what they pay in federal taxes, blue states tend to receive less aid from the federal government than red states. A “national divorce” would upend that dynamic.

“Does she know how divorce works?” Ruhle asked Steele. “Because, alimony doesn’t pay – not in this case.”

Steele unloaded in response:

She has no clue what the hell she’s talking about. Why do we listen to this crazy fool? Marjorie Taylor Greene, please just shut the hell up. Do us all a favor. You are an embarrassment to the Republican Party and to the country as a congresswoman. You sit there, you say this kind of crazy. Mitt Romney said it best. We fought that war. A Republican president lost his life over trying to save the union, and this fool wants to split it? So, here we go. This is the kind of crazy that requires a lot of heavy thinking, because she isn’t.

For good measure, Steele told Greene and like-minded Republicans to take your “ass somewhere else and give us back our money.”

Watch above via Fox News.

