Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Warnock’s Christian Faith, Calls Being a Pro-Choice Pastor an ‘Abomination’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned the Christian faith of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) during a podcast conversation with Charlie Kirk.

“So, I want to ask you about Herschel Walker,” Kirk began, bringing up Warnock’s GOP opponent.

“We’re all in for Herschel. I think Herschel is a great guy and I think he’s being slandered and lied about. Herschel had a great debate against Raphael Warnock and Donald Trump is 100% behind Herschel Walker. Tell us about Herschel. Tell us about it, because we really need you to drive rural turnout for Herschel. We need the MAGA America first base to turn out for Herschel. Tell us about it,” asked Kirk, who is the founder of pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA.

“Well, I feel very confident in rural Georgia turning out for Herschel Walker. That’s my district, Charlie. We’re a rural district, manufacturing district, very similar to the parts of Georgia where Herschel Walker came from, where he grew up, very similar and similar in our values, similar in our Christian faith, similar in our small towns and communities,” Greene replied.

“We are supporting Herschel Walker because we want to defeat Raphael Warnock. And I think Herschel Walker did such a good job at the debate. I was so happy that the rest of the country finally got to see the Herschel Walker that I know, the Herschel Walker that most of us in Georgia know that have heard him speak before,” she continued before ripping into Warnock.

“He did such a good job. And I think he put a lot of the criticism to bed. And I just I truly feel like personal is going to win here in Georgia. And we’re going to defeat Raphael Warnock, who calls himself a Christian,” she added questioning Warnock’s faith. Warnock has been the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005.

“It’s so sick,” interjected Kirk as Greene mentioned Warnock being a Christian.

“Calls himself a pastor, but preaches abortion from the pulpit,” she added, concluding, “And it’s it’s such an abomination. It’s completely wrong, It’s evil.”

Watch the full clip above

