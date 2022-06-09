Matt Gaetz Invokes Jamie Raskin’s Son’s Suicide in Jab Over Jan. 6 Hearings: ‘The Country Shouldn’t Have to Go Through All That With Him’

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spoke of Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) son’s suicide during an appearance on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) podcast and claimed the trauma has left Raskin “unable” to do his job and left him a dark place.

Gaetz, who is a fierce critic of his Democrat colleagues, took political jabs at Raskin while invoking his son’s death, arguing, “the country shouldn’t have to go through all that with him.”

“What I worry about with Raskin, in all seriousness — when people encounter trauma, they often associate a lot of the other things around that trauma with it, even if they don’t naturally or even rationally associate,” Gaetz said.

“Maybe so,” jumped in Greene.

“And what I worry about for the Congress and for Jamie Raskin, you know, no one would ever want to lose a child, particularly to suicide,” Gaetz continued in a clip flagged online by PatriotTakes.

“As a human being, our hearts go out to him. But I think that he takes that trauma and he associates it now with his work in the Congress to such an interwoven way that he’s unable to do the congressional experience outside of just the dungeon of that personal trauma,” he added.

Raskin’s 25-year-old son took his own life on New Years’ Eve in 2020. The Maryland congressman has since written a memoir about the experience detailing his grief in the wake of the trauma, called Unthinkable, which he published in early 2022.

“And I think it makes him look at everything in these very like, dark and severe ways,” Gaetz added, jabbing Raskin.

“You know, we try to come to the job to uplift people,” added.

“We’re here to serve the people,” Greene agreed, as Gaetz added, “Well, and we love this country.”

“We’re not here out of a sense of grievance or hatred. We love America,” Gaetz said, taking another shot at Raskin who is a leading member of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, which begins public hearings on Thursday.

“And I think it does cloud his judgment, and you could see that, that very darkness and that pain manifest on Thursday in a way that’s not particularly relevant to the challenges that we’ve talked about,” Gaetz continued.

“But it might be deeply relevant to what he’s going through. And the country shouldn’t have to go through all that with him,” Gaetz concluded, appearing to elude to the Jan. 6 hearings.

Greene appeared all too happy to move on from Raskin’s personal life and added, “Well my goodness, it’s a horrible thing, what he went through, but it doesn’t change the fact of, uh, his political beliefs.”

“And I believe he’s a communist and I believe what he’s doing on the January 6th Committee is completely wrong,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above

