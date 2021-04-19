comScore Kyrsten Sinema Ripped for 'F*ck Off' Ring Photo

Photo of Sangria-Sipping Kyrsten Sinema Wearing a Quirky Hat and a ‘F*ck Off’ Ring Goes Viral, Draws Blowback From Progressives

By Leia IdlibyApr 19th, 2021, 10:21 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) posted a photo of herself wearing a quirky hat, matching pink glasses, and a “F*ck Off” ring while sipping on sangria, just about a month after she voted against a measure to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Sinema’s original vote instantly drew criticism, as she gave the proposal a flippant thumbs-down on the Senate floor, yet, clearly undeterred by the critics, Sinema continued her cheeky antics.

The senator posted the photo to her Instagram stories, while Politico’s Melanie Zanona reposted it on Twitter, causing the image to go viral:

 

Sinema was quickly condemned by progressives for the fashion statement — some calling it “performative horseshit,” and “a gut punch” to her supporters, while others cracked that her drink may have cost more than the proposed $15 minimum wage.

