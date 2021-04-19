Photo of Sangria-Sipping Kyrsten Sinema Wearing a Quirky Hat and a ‘F*ck Off’ Ring Goes Viral, Draws Blowback From Progressives

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) posted a photo of herself wearing a quirky hat, matching pink glasses, and a “F*ck Off” ring while sipping on sangria, just about a month after she voted against a measure to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Sinema’s original vote instantly drew criticism, as she gave the proposal a flippant thumbs-down on the Senate floor, yet, clearly undeterred by the critics, Sinema continued her cheeky antics.

The senator posted the photo to her Instagram stories, while Politico’s Melanie Zanona reposted it on Twitter, causing the image to go viral:

Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate’s most colorful member, posts a pic of herself on instagram rocking a “F*** Off” ring & sipping what looks like Sangria pic.twitter.com/ec6AkEPUiE — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) April 18, 2021

Sinema was quickly condemned by progressives for the fashion statement — some calling it “performative horseshit,” and “a gut punch” to her supporters, while others cracked that her drink may have cost more than the proposed $15 minimum wage.

This picture was intentional.

Sen. Sinema thinks the fuck off ring is a witty way to send a message to the people upset at her actions. The reality, the fuck off ring is a gut punch to the people that worked their ass off to elect her. Shameful. @SenatorSinema https://t.co/U1iwovZkzz — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) April 18, 2021

I’m talking Arizona trash bag Eleanor, not post-moral philosophy Eleanor. — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 19, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema took a class about the French Revolution and came out thinking Marie Antoinette was the real MVP. https://t.co/sq1RuLsgvK — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 19, 2021

You want a $15 minimum wage? You want universal healthcare? You want a federal jobs guarantee? You want monthly survival checks? Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who can actually do something about it, wants you to F*ck Off. pic.twitter.com/1AFUdyGxUx — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) April 19, 2021

Takes quite the personality to look at all the performative horseshit that comes out of the GOP caucus and say yes, yes, I will one-up all those dickheads. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) April 19, 2021

It’s not just that Sinema posted that photo, it’s that she took the time to art-direct it. Like, she thought about that wardrobe and whether that hat would pop on camera. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) April 19, 2021

On behalf of all queers Kyrsten Sinema can fuck right off https://t.co/PJTjH1Spio — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) April 19, 2021

This is all that’s left of US bourgeois “politics”: marketing. It was totally emptied of class politics, so everything is about culture. Neoliberal imperialists Kyrsten Sinema vote to make workers poorer while fans praise her goofy fashion. US politicians are just TV characters https://t.co/9Um5VabyBr — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) April 18, 2021

It’s fun because the drink Kyrsten Sinema is enjoying in the photo almost certainly cost more than the minimum wage! Isn’t she soooOooOooo cute and quirky, y’all?! https://t.co/R9zH5HdOrc — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 19, 2021

That photo of Kyrsten Sinema can and will hurt me — roqayah (@roqchams) April 19, 2021

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema barely won in 2018. She’s not as invincible as she wants to believe. #AbolishTheFilibuster — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) April 19, 2021

The thing about that Kyrsten Sinema photo going around is that she’s opposed to doing away with the Senate filibuster and she sucks. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) April 19, 2021

Seems like Kyrsten could use a finsta…. here are replies to her comment on Des Linden setting a new 50K world record (Sinema is a distance runner) https://t.co/9KeK3yJWpD https://t.co/R5PkkvFDYV pic.twitter.com/AQHL3eeCyb — susan rinkunas 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@sueonthetown) April 19, 2021

Krysten Sinema. The one girl in drama club I avoided at all costs. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2021

Sinema voted against $15 min wage and was the sole Democrat to vote against restoring Net Neutrality. That ring? That’s Senator Simena’s message to you and me. #NoFilter https://t.co/hR5BRfh5bM — Mike Mongo (@MikeMongo) April 19, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema 100% had her parents buy her a Blink 182 shirt from Hot Topic. https://t.co/A9q6mIFMcT — Brett “Unions 2021” Banditelli (@banditelli) April 19, 2021

I don’t care what Krysten Sinema wears or what she drinks. I care that Krysten Sinema opposes ending the filibuster and a $15 minimum wage. https://t.co/TAQvi5MqD9 — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 19, 2021

Kyrsten Sinema is what happens if Jess from New Girl had grown up and decided to spit on poor people https://t.co/BZSdAzHVzA — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 19, 2021

——

