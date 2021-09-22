Maxine Waters Slams Biden For Treatment Of Haitian Migrants: ‘Worse Than What We Witnessed In Slavery’

Rep. Maxine Waters (R-CA) expressed her displeasure on Wednesday with President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis at the southern border. In recent weeks, thousands of Haitian migrants have amassed near Del Rio, Texas and are seeking entry into the United States via Mexico.

In viral footage from the scene this week, border patrol agents on horseback were seen aggressively attempting to repel migrants back across the Rio Grande while yelling at least one obscenity. Some media outlets erroneously reported that the agents were using whips on the migrants, but a closer examination showed they were using their reins to maneuver their horses.

Waters accused the Biden administration of “following the Trump policy,” and said the images were “worse than what we witnessed in slavery”:

We are following the Trump policy. He is the one that does not follow the Constitution, and would not allow those seeking refuge to be able to petition to get into the country. What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys with their reins, again, whipping Black people – Haitians – into the water where they’re scrambling and falling down. All they’re trying to do is escape from violence in their country.

While the Biden administration has said it will send the Haitian migrants back to Haiti, there have been reports that an undisclosed number are being allowed to enter the U.S.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said this week. “Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”

Waters likening the treatment of migrants at the border to slavery drew sharp criticism on Twitter, particularly from conservatives.

