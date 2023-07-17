Megyn Kelly Says She’s Patched Things Up With Trump After Infamous ‘Blood’ Comment: ‘Great to See Him’

Podcaster and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said on Monday that she and Donald Trump have worked matters out after he made an infamous comment about her following a 2015 GOP presidential debate.

At one point during the debate, Kelly asked Trump about comments he had made about certain women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals,’” Kelly said before Trump interrupted her to say, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Kelly did not appreciate their subsequent exchange.

“I’ve been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be based on the way you have treated me,” she said.

Days later, Trump suggested Kelly had been menstruating at the time.

“There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” he said.

But now Kelly, who has at times been critical of Trump, says that’s all blood under the bridge.

“We met just one-on-one,” Kelly told listeners of The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday, noting they met at an event held by Turning Point USA over the weekend:

His team was standing nearby, but he and I got a one-on-one together for the first time in years. And it was, frankly, great to see him. You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous. It was just, the thing about Trump is commands the room. He walks in and–it’s not just because he’s the former president now, because I knew him before that. He–there’s just something about him. It’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There’s only one person you can look at. I remember when he was doing Celebrity Apprentice and Geraldo [Rivera] was on it, John Rich was on it. And John Rich, I think it was, invited me to an event for Celebrity Apprentice. And you went there, and same thing. Trump walks in. The whole room turns. “It’s Donald Trump.” Well, even more so now. He could not have been nicer or more generous, and had some interesting thoughts about the debates, whether he’s going to attend. I wouldn’t bet on it. I would not bet on him attending, at least, not that first Fox News debate.

Kelly’s remarks are a far cry from a story she told about Trump threatening her four days before that infamous debate in 2015. Trump was upset Kelly had interviewed the author of an unauthorized Trump biography.

“He called me up and threatened me and made very clear to me that he was extremely displeased. I told him flat-out, ‘Mr Trump, I’m sorry that you are unhappy, but you don’t control the editorial on the Kelly File.'” she said in 2016. “And that was it: He started screaming at me; he hung up the phone… and the next time we met was that Thursday night.”

In 2017, Kelly left Fox News for NBC, which she left two years later.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

