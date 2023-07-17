WH Press Secretary Jokingly Calls MTG’s Comments an Unintentional Endorsement of Bidenomics: ‘We Agree with Her All Around’

The White House is having a lot of fun at the expense of one their most ardent opponents in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), after she made remarks over the weekend that were intended to bash President Joe Biden’s economic program but instead seemed to endorse them.

Greene’s comments at the Turning Point USA conference were picked up by the White House’s social team and in Monday’s press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made it a point to mention it saying, “We don’t get many opportunities to say what I’m about to share.”

I’m sure she’ll be very shocked that I’m saying this, which is that we agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Over the weekend, the Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Bidenomics as being in line with [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s] creation of Social Security, [President] Lyndon Johnson’s creation of Medicare. She also bizarrely attacked Bidenomics because it’s reducing poverty in rural areas. We agree with her all around, all around on this. We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security as you heard from him over and over again over the past several months.

To be clear, it was not Greene’s intention to praise Bidenomics, and she called both Biden and Johnson “Democratic socialists,” and argued that the investment in public programs has caused trillions in national debt, “killing the American dream.” Here is part of what she said:

The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the office of Economic Opportunity, and big labor and labor unions. Now, LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better. And he still is working on it. The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on.

KJP said this was “the first time we are aware of being attacked for trying to reduce rural poverty.”

You can watch the full press briefing on YouTube.

