Michael Steele Blasts MTG for Implying Stepmother Isn’t a Real Mom, Says Jesus Had a ‘Stepdad’

Michael Steele blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the congresswoman diminished a congressional witness’s motherhood by emphasizing the witness has children to which she is “not a biological mother.”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday. Weingarten and Greene had this exchange during a clash about Weingarten’s advocacy for strict Covid measures during the pandemic:

GREENE: Miss Weingarten, are you a medical doctor? WEINGARTEN: I am not. GREENE: Are you a mother? WEINGARTEN: I am a mother by marriage. And my wife is here with me, so I’m really glad that she’s here.

Greene later told Weingarten, “What I’d like to talk about is your recommendations to the CDC as not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really, not a teacher.”

The remark prompted a rebuke from a Democratic committee member.

On Friday, Steele, a former Republican National Committee chair, addressed the dustup on Deadline: White House, where Weingarten happened to be a panelist.

“It is how our politics have undermined, corroded, and continues to erode the moral structure and the moral fiber,” he said during a discussion about cultural politics in Florida. He then pivoted to Greene as an example of right-wing extremism.

“One more last point on this, and just say directly to Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Steele said. “You remember that little boy named Jesus? Well, his daddy was a stepdad.”

Steele was of course referencing the fact that the Bible says God used Mary – a virgin – as a vessel to give birth to Jesus, thus making her husband Joseph a “stepdad.”

