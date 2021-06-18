Mike Pence Pilloried After Heckling Incident: ‘Still Clinging to His Dream of Leading the Hang Mike Pence Party’

By Leia IdlibyJun 18th, 2021, 3:26 pm
 

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is being roundly mocked on Twitter after he was heckled by attendees of Friday’s Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit — a conference that once welcomed him with open arms.

Forbes political reporter Andrew Solender posted a video of Pence’s summit speech to Twitter, in which audience members can be heard booing and chanting “traitor” at the former vice president.

While Pence ignored the hecklers, Twitter did not — pillorying him for still trying to win over the Republican Party, despite the fact that Donald Trump supporters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

