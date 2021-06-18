Mike Pence Pilloried After Heckling Incident: ‘Still Clinging to His Dream of Leading the Hang Mike Pence Party’

Former Vice President Mike Pence is being roundly mocked on Twitter after he was heckled by attendees of Friday’s Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit — a conference that once welcomed him with open arms.

Forbes political reporter Andrew Solender posted a video of Pence’s summit speech to Twitter, in which audience members can be heard booing and chanting “traitor” at the former vice president.

Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

While Pence ignored the hecklers, Twitter did not — pillorying him for still trying to win over the Republican Party, despite the fact that Donald Trump supporters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

shout out to mike pence, still clinging to his dream of leading the “hang mike pence” party — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 18, 2021

Basically, Pence has been cancelled by Trump. https://t.co/kNtXLH2i08 — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) June 18, 2021

Pence’s one great failure in life: not being hanged on Jan. 6. https://t.co/Pet5wp5APQ — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) June 18, 2021

Every time Pence gets booed an angel gets an abortion and a pack of cigarettes pic.twitter.com/R9avuPrxOS — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 18, 2021

TBF it was a gallows. That’s much more of a bygones situation. https://t.co/B4LtZgbxmr — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 18, 2021

Jesus would have!!! — ©️as Mudde 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CasMudde) June 18, 2021

They’re actually booing Mike Pence for certifying the election. It’s a cult… https://t.co/IH6D1fWcmv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 18, 2021

Perfectly sums up the Terrorist base of Trump: Mike Pence Gets Heckled at Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit With Boos and Cries of ‘Traitor!’ https://t.co/yYhx3TOCXJ via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 18, 2021

Mike Pence refused pressure to not certify the election. After 4 years as a VP loyal to Donald Trump, he put our democracy first. The insurrectionists wanted to hang him. Now he’s booed in a forum for religious conservatives like him. https://t.co/NvRemXnPVz — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 18, 2021

We tried to warn you this would happen, @Mike_Pence. We were trying to protect you, not that you deserve it. But you had to fuck around and find out. Enjoy what you helped unleash. https://t.co/0HT2cfDNq5 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 18, 2021

I really pity the Pence strategists who think they can thread the needle on the insurrection. Truly. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 18, 2021

Pence will gladly tout how PROUD he is of the Trump-Pence record as people scream he is a “Traitor!!” This is part of your permanent record, Mike. You enabled ALL this. And, you’re still trying to whitewash it while they scream otherwise right to your face. Who are u kidding!? — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 18, 2021

Pence is a deeply stupid man. https://t.co/5R2W5O1uOR — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) June 18, 2021

They’re calling Mike Pence a “traitor” for *𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙨* following the Constitution of our nation. https://t.co/ra8ACYfoer — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 18, 2021

The one person responsible for telling the lie that inspired this reception is the person to whom Mike Pence was unfailingly loyal. https://t.co/SD8GZpsEJt — John Dickerson (@jdickerson) June 18, 2021

