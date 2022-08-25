Mike Pompeo Seeking Divine Guidance from Mike Pompeo on 2024: Will Run ‘If I Come to Believe I Ought to Become President’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered a curious answer to whether or not he will run for President in 2024, cleverly keeping his powder dry in terms of potentially challenging his old boss, former President Donald Trump, if he seeks reelection.

Pompeo attended something called the “Faith and Freedom Barbecue,” which is an annual event in South Carolina hosted by Rep. Jeff Duncan. This is the sort of political get-together in which presidential hopefuls appear and speak to assembled conservatives in a pivotal political state given its early primary vote.

The State reports Pompeo said of his 2024 plans:

“We’re going to make our decision based on if we think this is the right place for us to serve,” Pompeo said. “If I come to believe I ought to become president, that I have something to offer the American people, I will run no matter who all decides to get in and who else decides not to get in the race.”

Since leaving office in January 2021, the Kansas Republican has become a regular fixture on Fox News, where he is now a contributor. He has also notably lost weight, and not because of “bikini season,” but perhaps he is getting in shape for a future run for the White House. Will he throw his hat in the ring? Pompeo doesn’t yet know, but when he believes he “ought to become president,” he will likely announce, according to Mike Pompeo citing Mike Pompeo.

