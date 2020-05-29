Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey called out President Donald Trump during a press conference Friday morning over a tweet in which the President called Minneapolis protesters “THUGS.”

“Let me say this, weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions,” Frey said in response. “Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell.”

Around midnight Thursday, Trump fired off two tweets trashing the Minneapolis mayor, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), and people protesting George Floyd‘s arrest by four officers that ultimately took the 59-year-old’s life. Trump told his followers that he would deploy the national guard and said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

During his press conference, Frey said he was unaware of Trump’s tweets that were posted an hour prior. As a reporter read them, Frey started to shake his head in disbelief.

Twitter has since attached a warning label that says Trump’s post violated site rules that “glorify violence.” Trump fired back, continuing to push social media regulation a day after he signed an executive order to crack down on their “unchecked power.”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Watch above, via MSNBC.

