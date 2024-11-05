NBC News released its first set of exit polls on Election Day ahead of polls closing on the East Coast and found that the economy was not the top issue for voters as preserving democracy just edged it out.

“Thirty-five percent of voters said democracy mattered most to their vote, while 31% said the economy. Abortion (14%) and immigration (11%) ranked as the next-most important issues, while just 4% named foreign policy,” reported NBC, adding:

Men and women both said the state of democracy was their most important issue, followed by the economy. Two in 10 women said abortion was most important, compared to 8% of men. Immigration was ranked slightly higher among men (12%) than women (10%). Foreign policy lagged behind as a priority for both groups.

NBC’s Hallie Jackson broke down the poll on air and noted, “The other big thing, of course, is the gender gap. And I want to say we finally do have our numbers in now on the most important issue. Look at that in bright pink there, 36% of voters say the most important issue to them is the state of democracy, not the economy, as the top issue that is right there at number two, at 30%, the economy, abortion, 14%, followed by immigration.”

NBC Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd replied, “Immigration is where? Think about just take a step back here, okay? Look at those top four issues. Again, we know what the number one and number two issues have been for Donald Trump this election season.”

“The economy and immigration,” Jackson noted.

“Correct. Add that together. Add up together. State of democracy and abortion. It’s just I’m being a little simplistic here, but already, if this and again, one of the things that I want to warn people is that there has been a tradition in these exit polls. They skew a little left. The first wave skews a little left. So we absolutely want to these are there’s a little grains of salt we want to give you,” Todd continued, warning not to over-emphasize the meaning of the early exit polls.

NBC News online also broke down the polls by party affiliation. “A majority of Harris voters prioritized the state of democracy. Abortion was the second-most important issue to Harris voters, with 2 in 10 of them saying it mattered most to their vote, followed by economy, foreign policy, and immigration,” reported NBC, adding:

Half of Trump voters said the economy was the most important issue to their vote, followed by immigration (20%), democracy (12%), abortion (6%) and foreign policy (4%).

Read the full report here.