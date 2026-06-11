Trump Threatens to Take Over Washington DC If Mamdani-Style Candidate Wins Mayoral Race

President Donald Trump took reporters’ questions during an Oval Office executive order signing on Thursday, with Gray Television’s Jon Decker asking about the upcoming mayoral race for Washington, D.C.’s next mayor.

“Mr. President, here in Washington D.C., there is a Democratic primary for mayor. One of the two leading candidates Janeese Lewis-George, is running a Zohran Mamdani campaign focused on socialist policies. How would you feel if she emerges victorious in next Tuesday’s race?” Decker asked.

Lewis-George is a Councilmember and Democratic socialist who is leading former City Council Member at-Large Kenyan McDuffie (D).

“Well, I wouldn’t like it, and maybe we should take back Washington and run it on a federal basis,” Trump answered. “We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses.”

Trump made similar threats to New York before Mamdani won, saying he would deploy federal troops to “clean up” the city, and potentially arrest and deport Mamdani if he became mayor. Although these didn’t happen, Trump did make good on his threat to withhold federal funding from the city.

Trump continued:

By the way, Washington now is a safe, beautiful place. We had 22 fountains…that are all working, not one of them worked for years. For 25 years, 40 years, 58 years. Actually, the pool, didn’t work from — it was 1928 it was built. It always leaked because it was done in stone. Now, it’s done properly. It’s not gonna leak at all. But, this is a beautiful place now. People are coming, restaurants are thriving. The restaurants were all closing, closed. Nobody wanted — now you can’t get restaurant space, You can’t get in. We have a thriving community, we got rid of crime. We’re 92% down on crime, think of it. We will be close to 100% pretty soon. You always have some whack job somewhere, but we will be close to 100%. Washington is thriving, Memphis — the people came in from Memphis, 74% reduction in crime. New Orleans, think of that, 78% reduction in crime, they had the safest Mardi Gras they’ve ever had. You know why? Because we sent in people that take care of crime. Chicago should do it, New York should do it. Los Angeles should do it.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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