Gavin Newsom Complains to MSNBC the Left Has ‘Nothing Comparable’ to Conservative ‘Propaganda’ Networks

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) complained during an interview with MSNBC Tuesday the left has “nothing comparable” to conservative news networks, which he called “propaganda.”

During an interview with network host Alex Wagner, the California Democrat spoke out against conservative governors he said are using migrants as political pawns.

Newsom claimed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is relying on false “bravado” to appeal to the worst in people after he relocated 48 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts two weeks ago.

“This bravado, and this toughness. It’s all BS,” he said of DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R). “They are bullies. Nothing more than bullies.”

Newsom added he believes the Republican Party is successfully trying to demonize immigrants. He also said the American right has the benefit of a “propaganda” machine in conservative TV the left does not:

This desperate demonization has political benefits. It worked. It works situationally. And that’s what is so sad. But now it’s weaponized at a whole number level with this feedback loop of social media. And then, of course, the propaganda networks and the anger machine, which of course the right dominates. And we have nothing – respectfully – nothing comparable.

Newsom added he is alarmed, as the conservative agenda runs “deeper” than the next election.

“The rights revolution, what we’ve taken for granted, is being wiped out in real-time, state after state, and they have intention,” he told Wagner. “They are focused and they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals of rolling back all of these rights and they’re doing it successfully.”

Over the weekend, Newsom called out Fox News while he addressed the Texas Tribune Festival:

These guys are ruthless on the other side. Ruthless on the other side. That primetime lineup by Fox, they are ruthless. They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion. We are getting crushed.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

