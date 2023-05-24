Nikki Haley Campaign Ad Mocks DeSantis for Copying Trump: ‘America Deserves a Choice, Not an Echo’

As Ron DeSantis prepares to enter the 2024 Republican primary, Nikki Haley released a campaign video that ridicules the Florida governor as a copycat of Donald Trump.

Haley’s campaign went after DeSantis on Tuesday after the news broke that he’ll announce his bid for the White House in an upcoming Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk. The Haley team did so by releasing a three-page memo slamming DeSantis over his “petty political fights,” his “lack of basic people skills,” and declaring that he’s “like Trump, drama and all – but without any of the charm.”

Haley has made a point of slamming DeSantis for imitating Trump, but on Wednesday, she upped the intensity by making that the focus of her newest campaign add.

The video shows voters watching DeSantis on TV as he parrots Trump’s catchphrases, political stances, and physical mannerisms. After a side-by-side of DeSantis mirroring Trump’s hand gestures, the ad declares that “America deserves a choice, not an echo.”

The video takes on a brighter view from there by showing Haley speaking with voters and giving a speech on her vision for America’s future.

Watch above.

