Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham bailed on a North Carolina town hall with his opponent after being accused of sexting the wife of a veteran.

Cunningham — who is married — bailed on the town hall shortly after reports that he exchanged sexual text messages with the woman.

WUNC host Jeff Tiberii, who was set to serve as moderator for the town hall, tweeted on Monday, “A U.S. Senate town hall scheduled for Monday afternoon is off. Unfortunately @CalforNC has backed out. Organizers will try to reschedule.”

“I’m disappointed for the organizers who worked hard to put this together; also that we will not hear from Cunningham about sexually suggestive texts he sent to a woman (not his wife, nor mother of his children),” Tiberii added. “Fascinated to see when he publicly addresses this.”

A U.S. Senate town hall scheduled for Monday afternoon is off. Unfortunately @CalforNC has backed out. Organizers will try to reschedule. #ncpol #ncsen — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) October 5, 2020

I’m disappointed for the organizers who worked hard to put this together; also that we will not hear from Cunningham about sexually suggestive texts he sent to a woman (not his wife, nor mother of his children). Fascinated to see when he publicly addresses this..#ncpol #29days — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) October 5, 2020

North Carolina Republican Party Press Secretary Tim Wigginton responded to the news by saying, “Cal Cunningham has been dodging the media since Friday and is now avoiding the people of North Carolina because he doesn’t want to answer for his misconduct.”

“Cunningham owes North Carolinians a full explanation for his extramarital relationship, and he needs to come out of his windowless basement and provide it,” Wigginton declared.

Cunningham apologized on Friday over the messages, which were revealed last week by NationalFile.com.

Cunningham allegedly referred to the woman in the messages as “historically sexy,” and revealed that he had “the most amazing dreams of our time together.”

“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” he said in another.

In his apology, Cunningham declared, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry … The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

