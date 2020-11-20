comScore

OAN CEO Robert Herring Calls Out Joe Biden For Acting ‘Like He’s Going to be President’

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2020, 9:04 am

One America News (OAN) CEO Robert Herring called out presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden for acting “like he’s going to be president when he knows the Dem cheating has been uncovered,” Thursday.

“Why is Biden still trying to act like he’s going to be president when he knows the Dem cheating has been uncovered?” tweeted Herring. “He should be working on a way to clear all the charges he faces.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and a “hoax,” after Biden was projected to be the winner, and he has upped his attacks on Fox News — which has had a more skeptical view on Trump’s claims.

Trump’s attack on Fox News, and his subsequent promotion of competing networks OAN and Newsmax, has led to the two latter networks working overtime to appeal to the president through praise and by mirroring his election stance.

