OAN CEO Robert Herring Calls Out Joe Biden For Acting ‘Like He’s Going to be President’

One America News (OAN) CEO Robert Herring called out presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden for acting “like he’s going to be president when he knows the Dem cheating has been uncovered,” Thursday.

“Why is Biden still trying to act like he’s going to be president when he knows the Dem cheating has been uncovered?” tweeted Herring. “He should be working on a way to clear all the charges he faces.”

Why is Biden still trying to act like he’s going to be president when he knows the Dem cheating has been uncovered? He should be working on a way to clear all the charges he faces. @realDonaldTrump @OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) November 19, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and a “hoax,” after Biden was projected to be the winner, and he has upped his attacks on Fox News — which has had a more skeptical view on Trump’s claims.

Will use these charts in court case. The Election was a HOAX. Thank you Justin! https://t.co/9Ue7ysDIVb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

The great @FoxNews daytime ratings CRASH will only get worse! https://t.co/GdOWwV7EOY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others! https://t.co/ewHE8GBRNy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Trump’s attack on Fox News, and his subsequent promotion of competing networks OAN and Newsmax, has led to the two latter networks working overtime to appeal to the president through praise and by mirroring his election stance.

