Obama Debunks Trump’s Conspiracy Theories, Brutally Mocks His Reading Skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Former President Barack Obama appeared on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his latest memoir, A Promised Land — and he had some jokes to tell.

“Why did you leave us with him?” Jimmy Kimmel asked Obama, referring to President Donald Trump.

Obama quipped that he had to follow the Constitution, and more importantly, Michelle Obama’s “mandate.”

“The Constitution seems a little shaky lately. So I think Michelle’s mandate is a lot stronger,” Kimmel replied.

The host then held up Obama’s new book, questioning if he decided to make it seven hundred pages long just to make sure Trump would never read it.

“I don’t think it would have had to be seven hundred pages,” Obama chuckled — the rest of his burn drowned out by the audience’s laughter.

Later in the interview, Kimmel addressed Trump’s refusal to concede, and asked Obama if he congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory prematurely.

“No, I thought I was right on time,” Obama replied. “There seems to be some lag. The communication system in the White House used to be better. It was real-time. There were a lot of computers there that actually tell you what is going on around the world.”

Kimmel then asked if there were any secret spots in the White House where somebody could hide if they were about to get booted out, to which Obama replied: “Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALS in there to dig him out.”

“I wish the transition was going better because we lose time during these crises,” the former president said, striking up a more serious tone.

“When I came in, we were in the middle of a big crisis, the financial crisis. George W. Bush, he and I had obviously big policy differences, but he’s a good man, he’s a patriot. And he ordered everybody on his team to work seamlessly with us on the transition. Could not have been more gracious, could not have been more helpful. And that actually helped us be able to get a head start on trying to stem what could have been a great depression instead of a great recession.”

Obama later dismissed the bonkers conspiracy theory — backed by Trump — which claims that in 2011, a Navy Seal team killed a body double instead of Osama bin Laden.

In October, Trump retweeted a Twitter post alleged bin Laden might still be alive, and “Biden and Obama may have had Seal Team 6 killed.”

“I mean, it would be preposterous except for the fact that it’s the President of the United States re-tweeting it,” Obama said of the theory. “And when you had one of the members of the Seal team responding, understanding the risks he and his fellow Seal members took – anything could have happened… that’s just not what you want out of a Commander in Chief.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]