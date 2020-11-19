Fox News White House correspondent Kristen Fischer launched into a dissection of Rudy Giuliani’s many wild and unsubstantiated claims from his Thursday press conference alleging fraud in the 2020 election results.

The presser from President Donald Trump’s legal team was highly bizarre for… a lot of reasons, and as Fisher offered she reaction to Dana Perino, she agreed it was “certainly a colorful news conference, but it was light on facts.”

“So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher said. “He opened by making this really bold and baseless claim that a lot of this alleged inside voter fraud he is referring to all came from one centralized place. He called it a nationwide conspiracy, and yet he failed to provide any hard evidence to back up that one specific claim, especially when it cuts to the core of the democratic process.”

Fisher continued to note Trump’s series of dubious lawsuits challenging the election results by referring to the moment when Giuliani said in court “this is not a fraud case.”

“What he is saying in public — not under oath — is different from what he said in court,” Fisher said. She also tackled Giuliani’s false claims about the vote certification controversy in Michigan, as well as his refusal to produce his supposed evidence to the public.

“Giuliani never credibly explained a single path let alone multiple ones,” she said. “The fact remains that the Trump campaign has yet to provide — at least in court — hard evidence of voter fraud and irregularities widespread enough to overturn the outcome of the election and to effectively challenge President-Elect Joe Biden’s stance as the president-elect.”

