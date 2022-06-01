Ohio Lawmaker Says Bill Allowing Teachers to Have Guns in Class with Far Less Training Will ‘Finally Do Something’ to Make Schools Safe

State senators in Ohio on Wednesday passed a bill that would allow teachers in schools to carry firearms in schools after 22 hours of firearms training. Currently, teachers are required to undergo more than 700 hours. The vote was 23-9.

Among the supporters of the measure is Republican state Sen. Terry Johnson, who said dramatically reducing the number of training hours required will make schools safer.

The Ohio House of Representatives passed the legislation in November. Its Republican sponsor in that chamber – Rep. Thomas Hall – said current law requires teachers to have undergone about 750 hours of training before they can carry a firearm at school.

Hall stated that “750-plus hours is not a realistic or practical requirement for full-time staff to complete in order to simply keep our students and educators safe.”

The bill would drastically reduce that number to 22 hours of training, including two hours of hands-on instruction.

During a Senate debate on Wednesday, Johnson lauded the bill.

“Do Something” was the rallying cry for those seeking action in Ohio to prevent gun violence after the Dayton shooting Ohio Senate is debating bill to arm teachers/staffers in schools. Supporter says this bill will finally “do something” in protecting kids pic.twitter.com/QpttGEMw9a — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 1, 2022

“This bill very specifically does something to protect our kids,” Johnson said.

“As far as that training limit is concerned, the school board is not constrained by that number,” he stated, referring to the ability of individual school boards to set their own limits under the bill. “They can do as much training or require as much training as they want.”

He added, “This puts the onus on the state of Ohio to finally do something” with the goal of “making our kids safer in the state of Ohio.”

Democrats largely oppose the measure.

“You’re putting guns into schools with little to no training,” Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas said. “That is unconscionable.”

Last year the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that teachers must complete extensive police training to the tune of about 728 hours in order to carry at school. The court struck down one school district’s policy allowing as many as 10 school employees with concealed handgun licenses and training to carry in school, saying it violated state law.

The Senate had amended H.B. 99 before passage, which means it will head back to the House for another vote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com