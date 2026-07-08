‘This Is a Good Thing!’: Wes Moore Lavishes Trump With Praise Over Trump Accounts

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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) put his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump aside for a moment to give him credit for launching Trump Accounts.

Moore shared his two cents on the new initiative — which will put $1,000 in federal money into an account for kids born between 2025 and 2028 — during an interview on political pundit Clay Cane’s show on Tuesday.

“I will give this administration credit for this,” Moore said. “We’ve had Democratic presidents, Republican presidents, who have not been able to get this done. And it actually got done. This is actually a smart policy.”

He then bashed Trump’s vanity before returning to praising the move.

“I hate the fact that he called it a Trump Account. Like why he put his name on this thing is so unbelievably frustrating and he put his name on everything. But that[is] just who the man is and that’s who he has been his whole life.” Moore said. “But on a policy perspective, this is a good thing!”

He added, “I am focused on ending child poverty, and I’m focused on ending the racial wealth gap, and this is actually an important tool to move towards doing both.”

Moore’s remarks came a day after the accounts launched.

Fox Business explained:

Trump Accounts were created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the package of tax cuts and reforms that Republicans passed through Congress and was signed into law by Trump last year… The Trump Accounts initiative invests in low-cost index funds that provide broad, diversified exposure to the U.S. stock market. By providing seed money for children’s accounts and encouraging their parents and guardians to contribute to those accounts, they can grow tax-free and boost the wealth of beneficiaries when they turn 18 and can either continue to save and invest, or use it for things like education expenses or a down payment on a home.

Parents and guardians will also be able to put $5,000 per year into the accounts, and a parent’s employer can pitch in $2,500 per year.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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