Pence Gets One Meager Clap From Iowa Republicans When Boasting Of Russian Military Losses in Ukraine

Former Vice President Mike Pence sparred with Tucker Carlson over the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sitdown interview at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa on Friday.

During the exchange, Carlson blasted U.S. support for Ukraine and accused Pence of caring more about a country most “people can’t find on a map” than he does the U.S. Carlson’s mini tirade received roaring applause from the audience.

Pence, on the other hand, defended U.S. support for Ukraine and slammed President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help the Ukrainian military – comments which sparked Carlson’s attacks that Pence was overly concerned with Ukraine at the expense of his own country.

During the tense exchange, Pence doubled down and said that U.S. support for Ukraine had yielded real gains for U.S. national security.

“Let me say to you, we’ve made real progress there. Look, a year and a half ago, Russia had the second most powerful military in the world. Today, they have the second most powerful military in Ukraine,” Pence declared and paused apparently waiting for applause.

After a moment or two, one lone audience member offered a quick clap and Pence continued, “That’s progress.”

it's sad but as this clip illustrates, the right-wing audience that Pence is speaking to is very clearly on Tucker's side of anti-anti-Putinism pic.twitter.com/ckJTmonH9R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2023

The contrast between the boisterous response Carlson received for his anti-Ukraine stance and the near silence Pence received for his pro-Ukraine stance was clear.

At one point Pence was even booed for saying, “I believe that it is in the interest of the United States of America to continue to give the Ukrainian military resources that they need to repel a Russian invasion and restore their sovereignty.”

Watch the full clips above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com