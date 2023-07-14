Bill Defunding FBI By $1 Billion Moves Closer To A Vote By House Republicans

House Republicans are pushing legislation through Congress that would defund the FBI by $1 billion as GOP politicians claim the bureau has become politicized, following the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies funding bill in a party-line vote on Friday. The legislation includes a 9% cut in annual funding for the FBI that totals to $1 billion.

Approximately $400 million of the proposed funding cuts would be to salaries and related employee expenses. Moreover, the bill would place new spending limitations on the bureau.

The current annual discretionary funding for the FBI stands at $11.3 billion, but the new GOP proposed cuts would lower it to $10.3 billion. The funding decreases to the budget limits of 2022.

Republicans also hope to prevent the bureau from developing a new headquarters building with the budget cuts. The bill also includes $2 billion in cuts for the Department of Justice and slashes discretionary spending for the Commerce Department by $1.4 billion.

The new push to limit law enforcement funding from the GOP comes after Trump was indicted last month over charges related to how he handled classified material after leaving the White House.

Following the subcommittee vote, Democrats on the Hill condemned GOP members for not supporting law enforcement.

“This bill does defund law enforcement and takes funding away from programs that create good jobs,” Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) said in a statement, according to Fox News.

