Pete Hegseth Orders 21st ‘Lethal’ Strike on Suspected Drug Boat, Kills ‘Three Male Narco-Terrorists’

The U.S. military attacked another suspected drug boat and killed “three male narco-terrorists” based on orders from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, U.S. Southern Command announced on Sunday.

It was, according to CBS News, the 21st military strike against alleged narcotics-carrying vessels in the past few weeks — strikes that many Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump and Hegseth for.

The attack was on Saturday, according to an X post from SOUTHCOM on Sunday afternoon. An unnamed “designated terrorist organization” was carrying drugs aboard the vessel in the Eastern Pacific and was “struck in international waters,” according to the post. The boat was moving along a “known narco-trafficking route” and carrying drugs.

A brief clip of the boat being hit and bursting into flames was shared, which you can see below:

On Nov. 15, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling,… pic.twitter.com/iM1PhIsroj — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) November 16, 2025

The strike is the latest military operation against suspected drug boats in the last month. Hegseth, in late October, announced the U.S. military laid waste to four vessels traveling in the Pacific Ocean; other alleged drug-running boats have been hit in the Caribbean.

Some Democrats, as well as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have questioned the legality of the strikes.

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro has also criticized the president for the strikes, and questioned, during an interview with Univision, if “humanity” should “get rid” of Trump.

Trump, in response, blasted Petro as a “thug” who better shut his yap, or else he will take “very serious action” and do it for him. The president also called him an “illegal drug leader” with a “fresh mouth.”

“He’s hurt his country very badly, they’re doing very poorly, Colombia,” Trump said last month. “They make cocaine — they have cocaine factories. They grow all sorts of crap — that’s drugs, bad drugs coming into the United States, goes generally through Mexico. And he better watch it, or we’ll take very serious action against him and his country.”