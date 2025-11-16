Working with a Hollywood legend can be unsettling — even when he is your own father.

Actor Francesca Scorsese, daughter of filmmaker Martin Scorsese, admitted “it was a little intimidating” working with her pop on the new season of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, which debuted on Fox Nation on Sunday.

Both Scorseses dished on the new season during a discussion at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday.

“I felt like it was kind of a homework assignment. I had to like turn it in at the end of the day — and see if I got any good feedback,” Francesca Scorsese said, drawing a little laugh from her dad.

Francesca Scorsese made her directorial debut during the show’s second season with an episode chronicling Saint Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old who died from leukemia in 2006; he was recently canonized by Pope Leo as the first Millennial saint.

“I did a lot of preparation. I storyboarded everything,” she added. “It was really, really cool to see all that come to light and actually, like, on the screen in front of me.”

The 82-year-old Scorsese also gave kudos to his 26-year-old daughter on her episode.

“There’s something about the meditative nature of the Carlo episode, especially the second half of it,” he told her. “I was very pleased to see how you were specifically framing the characters by that point. It wasn’t frantic in any way. The pace was very spiritual.”

The first season of The Saints hit Fox Nation, the Fox News-aligned streaming service, last year. Based on the name, you can probably guess that it focuses on one of the key themes in Martin Scorsese’s work — Catholicism.

Scorsese, during the NYC discussion, said his faith has been part of his work since the “very beginning.”

He also reflected on the early development of his faith, while growing up in the Big Apple:

“When I was about eight or nine, when I was first introduced into St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral… There was one particular priest who was really important, a young man. He gave a good example,” Martin Scorsese said. “He said, ‘This is the way people should be.’ Around me, there were maybe not the best examples. Made for interesting storytelling, but they weren’t the best examples of how to live, I can tell you. So, this guy was amazing. “So you see good and bad all in the same person. It’s a very confusing thing for the trauma of that time of your childhood. And so, yes, I mean, I’ve always been fascinated by what makes us — what makes us what we are. “What is deep down, what are we, good or bad? So, obviously, both, but when does the percentage change, you know?”

The second season hit Fox Nation on Sunday, with an episode on St. Patrick.

