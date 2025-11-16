‘I’ve Gotta Stop You’: Jon Karl Interrupts Kevin Hassett’s Regurgitation About Cheaper Thanksgiving Dinner

ABC News’s Jon Karl stopped Trump economist Kevin Hassett mid-sentence Sunday as he started regurgitating the claim that Thanksgiving dinner is cheaper than it was under former President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump claimed, “Grocery prices are way down, and Walmart just announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal — this is the greatest, their greatest. It is 25% lower than one year ago. That’s a big deal.”

When an NBC News reporter informed the president that Walmart based this year’s estimate on fewer products, Trump called it “fake news.”

On This Week, Karl asked Hassett, “So, the president claims that Thanksgiving costs are down 25 %. I mean, does he know that’s not true?”

“Well, if you look at Walmart and the few places that put out their prices —” Hassett began when Karl interrupted.

“Now, but wait a minute, wait a minute, I’ve gotta stop you, cause the Walmart comparison is not a — I mean, Walmart had a Thanksgiving package last year. They’ve got a Thanksgiving package this year. The one this year contains much less than what the one last year — that’s why the price is less. Look, we’ve got a chart here!”

Karl explained that Walmart compared 21 products last year to 15 this year.

“So, I mean Thanksgiving — if you’re going to the store to buy groceries for Thanksgiving, it’s going to be more expensive,” Karl reiterated.

HASSETT: I really don’t understand where you’re going in the sense that Joe Biden gave us 20% inflation! KARL: He’s not president, Donald Trump is president! HASSETT: No, and you want us to fix the hole that Joe Biden caused right away. KARL: No, I’m saying, why does the president tell — HASSETT: The prices went up so much under Joe Biden and inflation is way down! Inflation is about half what it was in December. This is something that’s being fixed fast, and real incomes are up after dropping about $3,000 under Joe Biden.

