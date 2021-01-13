comScore

PHOTOS: Hundreds of National Guard Troops Nap Throughout U.S. Capitol Ahead of Impeachment Vote

By Leia IdlibyJan 13th, 2021, 10:28 am

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

As the House of Representatives assembled to debate whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump, hundreds of armed National Guard troops, deployed to reinforce security, were seen napping throughout the Capitol.

A week after the Capitol was violently attacked by a pro-Trump mob attempting to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, members of Congress convened again to discuss charging Trump with “incitement for insurrection.”

Preparing for another assault, considering armed protests are being planned for all 50 state capitols, including the U.S. Capitol, the National Guard was deployed to keep lawmakers safe.

Stunning pictures of the troops, seen sleeping throughout the building on the morning of the impeachment vote, were captured Wednesday:

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) can be seen walking past rows of napping armed troops as he entered the Capitol Building ahead of the impeachment vote:

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Many journalists reporting on Congress also shared pictures they took of troops covering the building ahead of the vote:

