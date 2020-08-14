Postal Union Endorses Biden Following Trump’s Attacks on Mail-in Voting: USPS ‘Must Not Be Allowed to Fail’

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is backing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden following President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting — directly calling out the current administration for failing to “strengthen the agency during this pandemic.”

The endorsement follows Trump’s confession that he is withholding funds from the U.S. post office in order to limit mail-in voting for the 2020 election during an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.

The statement says that the NALC has decided to endorse Biden and vice president pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) after conducting polls and surveys, and following a discussion with the Democratic presidential nominee.

“The decision is also partly informed by what we have seen from the current administration with regards to the Postal Service,” the statement added.

“In 2018 legislative recommendations from the White House Postal Task Force report called for the revocation of collective bargaining rights by America’s postal unions, massive cuts to services, and the potential privatization of the agency. Since that time we have continued to see the administration take steps outside of the public eye to undermine the Postal Service and letter carriers.”

Forbes reporter Andrew Solender took to Twitter to share the statement:

The union later comments on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and noted that it has threatened the survival of the USPS, whose workers have been essential throughout the epidemic.

“The Postal Service must not be allowed to fail,” the union wrote. “We must do everything we can to help the Postal Service thrive, not only for the men and women of the Postal Service but for the communities and businesses that we serve during this critical time.”

