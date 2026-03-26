Progressive House Candidate Posts Ad Saying Centrist Dems ‘Fellate Israel’ And ‘Suck Sh*t’

Melat Kiros, the progressive challenger to Denver-area Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), posted an ad this week to social media that said establishment Democrats “fellate Israel” and “suck sh*t.”

Kiros posted the ad with the caption, “Something is approaching…” and a link to a website “progressive.win” that shows a clock counting down to some kind of announcement.

In the ad, a computer appears to be booting up and says, “analyzing Democratic Party infrastructure.” It then registers several mock line of code that read:

> serve_population ==== FAILED

> provide healthcare == FAILED

> fellate_israel ====== TRUE

> defend_minorities === FAILED

> not_suck_shit ======= FAILED

> win_elections === FAILED

> protect_democracy == FAILED

> fight fascism ==== FAILED

> stop_wars ========= FAILED

Kiros, 28, soundly beat DeGette at Democratic Party county assembly earlier in the month. The Denver Gazette reported at the time, “Melat Kiros, the daughter of Ethiopian immigrants and a former corporate attorney, received nearly twice as many votes as DeGette in a poll to allocate delegates to the 1st Congressional District assembly, which is scheduled to nominate candidates to Colorado’s primary ballot on March 27.”

DeGette is seeking a 16th term representing Denver in Congress. “Denver has changed,” Kiros said of her delegate victory, adding, “Rents have doubled. Healthcare costs are crushing families. And for 30 years, our congresswoman has cashed checks from corporate PACs while the people she represents fall further behind. Today, Denver Democrats said: enough.”

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