Fox News Host Plays Clip of Markwayne Mullin Plumbing Commercial — Amid Right-Wing Outrage Over Kimmel Mocking New DHS Chief’s Old Job

Thursday’s Will Cain Show on Fox News featured a vintage commercial for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s plumbing company.

Mullin took the oath of office earlier this week to replace Kristi Noem as head of DHS.

Cain began by thrashing “elites” for going after Mullin “specifically because he, quote, ‘used to be a plumber.'”

“And by the way,” Cain added, “Just since we are all fun in here, have you seen the secretary’s old commercial?”

Cain played the commercial clip from 2012 as Mullin gave his tips to clean a garbage disposal.

“How do you clean your garbage disposal? Well let me show you,” Mullin said, before demonstrating. “Take a wooden spoon and a pitcher of ice. Pour the ice into the garbage disposal and then use your spoon to help push the ice into the garbage disposal. Turn the water on and this will clear your garbage disposal very, very nicely.”

“Come on, that’s funny,” Cain said. “That’s good. And the guy is walking you through how to clean your garbage disposal with ice and a wooden spoon, which I did not know. And that, right there, for me — Yes! Makes you a great DHS secretary. Okay, but not for Jimmy Kimmel,” Cain said.

In the next clip, Cain played Jimmy Kimmel Live’s monologue, during which the host poked fun at Mullin’s qualifications to lead DHS.

“The now former senator of Oklahoma before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber,” Kimmel said. “That’s right, we have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now!”

“Meghan McCain said it best on X,” Cain said. “The left celebrates AOC for bartending but mocks Mullin for plumbing. By the way, Markwayne Mullin’s father died when he was in college, he dropped out to take over his father’s plumbing business and build it into a multimillion dollar company. But even if he had simply been a plumber I will take him over Biden’s DHS secretary,” Cain said of Alejandro Mayorkas.

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