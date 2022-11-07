Billionaire GOP Megadonor Backs DeSantis For 2024: Time to ‘Move On’ From Trump

Billionaire GOP megadonor Ken Griffin announced his support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the 2024 presidential race and said it is time to “move on” from former President Donald Trump.

Griffin, the head of hedge fund Citadel LLC who has donated almost $60 million to Republicans ahead of the midterms, told Politico in an interview published on Sunday that he would back the Florida governor, who’s up for re-election on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. It’s a huge personal decision,” he said, referring to DeSantis. “He has a tremendous record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well-served by him as president.”

“Would I support him? The bigger question is, is he going to run?” added Griffin, whose net worth is an estimated $31.2 billion. “That bridge has to be crossed.”

DeSantis has reportedly told donors that he won’t run for the White House is Trump runs.

Griffin, who has not been much of a Trump supporter (his only previous donation to Trump-world was $100,000 to the former president’s inaugural committee), said that the former president “did a lot of things really well and missed the mark on some important areas. And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation.”

Griffin moved Citadel’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami, citing the state of crime in the former.

“It’s becoming ever more difficult to have this as our global headquarters, a city which has so much violence,” he said in October 2021. “I mean Chicago’s like Afghanistan on a good day and that’s a problem.”

