Republican Louie Gohmert Gives Flag That Flew Over Capitol to January 6 Rioter Released from Jail, Calls Her an ‘American Hero’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) gifted an American flag that flew over the Capitol to a January 6 rioter to “celebrate her invaluable work” and called her a “national treasure” and an “American hero” after she was released from prison.

“Happy Freedom Day to @drsimonegold! I’m honored to be here with you after some vindictive DOJ personnel decided to lock you down in a MAXIMUM SECURITY prison. YOU are a national treasure!” the congressman tweeted along with a video of him and Dr. Simone Gold after her release in Miami, Florida.

“I’m honored that you’re spending this first day with me,” Gold told Gohmert in the video after he praised the doctor for “literally saving friends of mine.”

Happy Freedom Day to @drsimonegold! I’m honored to be here with you after some vindictive DOJ personnel decided to lock you down in a MAXIMUM SECURITY prison. YOU are a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/4l7LMBUjI8 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) September 9, 2022

Separate tweets showed Gohmert presenting Gold with the flag.

I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights. “Congressman Gohmert presents Dr. Simone Gold an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol” pic.twitter.com/bwPvSUz9AT — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 9, 2022

In his statement, Gohmert called Gold “a patriot and an American hero” for her anti-vaccine activism. He described her as a “political prisoner” whose “sound medical advice was viciously attacked” by the media. Gold is a vocal critic of the Covid-19 vaccine and co-founder of the group America’s Frontline Doctors, which opposes many aspects of the federal covid response.

“After having her name and reputation shamefully dragged through the mud, the Biden administration’s DOJ threw her in prison for peacefully walking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and delivering a speech,” Gohmert wrote. “Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like—something I never thought I’d see here in the United States of America.”

Gold was sentenced to 60 days behind bars after pleading guilty to entering restricted Capital grounds. At her sentencing in June, she was blasted by the judge for framing her charges as politically motivated.

“Your organization is leaving people with the misimpression that this is a political prosecution or that it’s about free speech,” district Judge Christopher Cooper said at the time.

