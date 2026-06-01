MAGA Pollster Admits to Hannity He’s ‘Concerned’ About GOP Turnout: ‘Not a Good Sign’

Pollster Matt Towery usually offers a sunny prognosis for President Donald Trump and Republicans, but in an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity Monday evening, he admitted he was “concerned” about GOP turnout in Georgia.

The polling numbers for Trump and the GOP have been brutal as his second term has progressed, with his immigration crackdown cratering his support, the handling of the Epstein files getting abysmal marks, and even Americans’ views on his handling of the economy and inflation taking body blows. The president’s social media posts and public comments about the Iran war sparked new negative chatter, with reporters openly asking him about his “mental health” and critics accusing him of advocating for war crimes.

With the midterm elections coming up in November, majority control of the House and Senate is on the line, and both Democrats and Republicans have been strategizing to defend their at-risk seats while seizing opportunities to flip others.

In Georgia, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is defending his seat and will face either Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) or former football coach Derek Dooley, depending on who wins a Jun 19 primary runoff for the GOP nomination. All fourteen of the Peach State’s congressional districts are up for grabs as well; Georgia is currently represented by nine Republicans and 5 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Also on the Georgia ballot: incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is ineligible to run again due to term limits. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) won the Democratic primary outright, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare executive Rick Jackson are heading to a runoff.

Last month, Towery told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that polls showing Trump’s approval ratings at historic lows were not a problem, because “the pollsters are wrong and I’m right.” Towery insisted that the president’s “polling numbers among Republicans are the best they have ever been” and were “at the height.”

To the contrary, multiple polls have shown Trump’s approval rating among Republicans dropping during his second term. One poll in April even found that 21% of the people who voted for Trump in 2024 actually supported impeaching him.

On Monday, host Sean Hannity asked Towery in which states he thought the GOP might have “pickup opportunities,” including New Hampshire, Michigan, and Georgia.

Replied Towery:

Well, right now, I’ll tell you Sean, it is too early for us to say. I am concerned about one thing, and that is Republican turnout. In Georgia, Democrats turned out 150,000 more early voters than Republicans in the state — the red state — of Georgia. That is not a good sign to me. I think more has to be done now to lay the groundwork. And I’ll also say one other thing. I don’t think enough of President Trump’s achievements are being put out there for the general public to see. They see this — this barrage that’s created by the liberal media. They hear nothing but war. The president has achieved phenomenal things, including, by the way, the stock market hitting another record, I think today. But you don’t hear about it, and I think Republicans need to start making that case whether they have to buy ads or whatever, right now, because it’ll be too late in October and November.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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