Republican Tells Newsmax They’ve Already Drafted Articles of Impeachment Against Biden DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) told Newsmax’s Sean Spicer that House Republicans have already drafted articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Oh, yes, ” Clyde said to Spicer when asked if there was any validity to reports that Republicans were looking to impeach Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. “In fact, I’m happy to vote for his impeachment.”

The remark came after Mayorkas testified before a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee as part of routine efforts to request funding for his department.

Clyde went on to tell Spicer that he has personally seen a draft of the impeachment articles, adding, “I’m happy to support it, and there’s a whole lot of others in our conference that will, but you know what? It’s just not going to cross the finish line until we take back the majority.”

“In fact, if he’s smart, he will resign before that time,” Clyde said, referring to the 2022 midterm elections.

Clyde also revealed that the Freedom Caucus has been leading the effort to impeach Mayorkas if Republicans gain control of the House following the elections.

Spicer’s co-host Lyndsay Keith questioned what the point of impeaching Mayorkas would be considering President Joe Biden could just appoint another member to his Cabinet with similar border policies.

“Right now, Mayorkas is the tip of the Biden spear that is skewering our laws that are creating border security, and as a result, we don’t have border security and we don’t have operational control of the border either,” Clyde said, claiming Mayorkas “told a lot of lies today” while testifying.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

