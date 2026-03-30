REVEALED: Trump Finally Says Who He’s Negotiating With in Iran

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday who he is talking to in the Iranian government.

New York Post national security correspondent Caitlin Doornbos reported that Trump “confirmed to me today that the US is negotiating with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, saying we’ll ‘find out in about a week’ whether he is someone America can truly work with.”

Trump sparked widespread speculation last week as to exactly who the U.S. was talking to in Iran after the president posted to Truth Social the surprise announcement that “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” were taking place between the two warring countries.

When pressed by reporters as to the identity of his negotiating partner, Trump refused to say, answering only, “A top person. Don’t forget, we wiped out the leadership, phase one, and phase two and largely phase three. But we’re dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. It is a little tough. We’ve wiped out everybody.”

“Is it the supreme leader?” a reporter pressed at the time, to which Trump vaguely replied:

No, not the supreme leader. Nobody has heard of the second supreme leader, the son. We have not heard from the son. Everyone said you’ve seen a statement made, we don’t know if he is living. But the people that seem to be running it, and they seem that based on, really, fact because things they’ve said have taken place.

The Jerusalem Post reported soon after those remarks that Trump was indeed speaking to Ghalibaf, who quickly denied the report. Ghalibaf posted to X, “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

Doornbos received the confirmation from Trump in a conversation about how the U.S. might respond to Iran’s latest attacks on energy facilities in Israel and Kuwait.

Trump replied, “You’ll see shortly” what the response will look like. Doornbos also reported on Trump’s comments about Ghalibaf’s willingness to negotiate an end to the hostilities:

“We’re gonna find out,” Trump told The Post when asked about Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. “I’ll let you know that in about a week.”

“There has been total regime change because the regimes of the past are gone and we’re dealing with a whole new set of people. And thus far, they’ve been much more reasonable,” Trump concluded.

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