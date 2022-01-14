Rioters Called Pelosi’s Office About a ‘Lost and Found’ After Storming the Capitol, Says Rep. Jamie Raskin

In the opening scene of The Big Lebowski, The Dude arrives home from the grocery store to find intruders who vandalize his home and urinate on that rug that really tied the room together. Upon realizing they’ve broken into the wrong residence, they leave in a huff. Later, they return and insist to The Dude, “You’re not dealing with morons here.”

Except they are morons.

A similar scene played out in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Intruders broke into a building, vandalized property, and urinated inside. But this time it wasn’t a rug, but a rotunda that really tied the Capitol together.

Incredibly, some of the people who stormed the Capitol later called Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in an effort to retrieve their belongings, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider in an interview published Friday.

According to Raskin, who serves on the Jan. 6 committee, rioters called and were “asking whether there was a lost and found because they forgot their phone there, or they left their purse or what have you.”

Predictably, authorities became involved and suckered the rioters into giving them their personal information.

“The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up those loose ends,” Raskin said. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president.”

That president, of course, was Donald Trump. On the morning of Jan. 6, he gave a speech at a rally and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol. The rest is history.

Raskin also said that many of the rioters appeared to have no understanding of how the government works on the most basic level.

“They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers,” he said. “They just thought that the number one person in the U.S. government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”

The congressman said that the rioters’ reaction “underscores the central role that Donald Trump played in it.”

As for the Jan. 6 committee on which Raskin serves, it has spoken with a number of former Trump officials and allies. Others, however – such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows – have chosen to shut the fuck up (Donny).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com