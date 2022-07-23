RNC Trolls Democrat with Breakfast Tacos, Exactly 19 to Represent Biden’s Approval with Hispanic Voters

Members of the Republican National Committee arrived at the offices of Rep. Vicente González (D-TX) with a special delivery this week: 19 breakfast tacos and beans, the count representing President Joe Biden’s recent polling with Hispanic voters.

González was targeted after recently stepping directly into controversy when it was reported he’d paid money to a Democrat blogger who had labeled his opponent, Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) as “Miss Frijoles” and a “cotton pickin’ liar.”

González’s campaign distanced themselves from the language and claimed they had no direct involvement in the posts on Flores. The blogger, Jerry McHale, did not apologize and promised to continue being “merciless” with Flores, the first Mexican-born member of Congress.

Flores meanwhile accused her Democrat opponent of paying the blogger to post “racist and hateful” messages against her.

“What we are doing today is giving Representative Vicente González breakfast tacos and beans,” Macarena Martínez, the Texas communications director for the RNC said about the special breakfast delivery, Telemundo reported. “We are specifically giving him 19 because right now President Biden’s approval with Hispanics is at 19 percent.”

In a tweet, Martínez labeled González “racist and misogynistic.”

Special delivery for racist and misogynistic @RepGonzalez today on behalf of the @GOP. 19 breakfast tacos and frijoles to commemorate @JoeBiden’s 19% approval rating with Hispanics and @FLOTUS reducing us to breakfast food,” she wrote.

The delivery, which also referenced a recent flub by First Lady Jill Biden about Hispanic Americans, prompted an irritated response from Gonzalez, who called the stunt “theatrics” and even brought up the January 6 Capitol riot in his statement.

“Mayra Flores and her Trumpist fans have resorted to political theatricality and the same tactics that were used on January 6 when they went to harass the employees of Congressman Vicente González’s office the day This is an attempt to distract from the real problems South Texas is facing and their lack of action since coming to Congress,” the Democrat said.

