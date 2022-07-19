Mayra Flores’ Democrat Opponent Paid Blogger Who Referred to Her as ‘Miss Frijoles’ and ‘Cotton Pickin’ Liar’

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) is distancing himself from a blogger his campaign paid who referred to Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX), the first Mexican-born member of Congress, as “Miss Frijoles” and a “cotton-pickin’ liar.”

Gonzalez’s campaign wrote a $1200 check to The McHale Report last month for advertising, NBC News reported on Tuesday. The race-based attacks came days after the check was cut, but the campaign said they did not have control over the posts nor did they pay for them.

“Of course, the congressman is against referring to Rep. Flores as ‘Miss Frijoles’ or a ‘cotton-picking liar,'” Gonzalez campaign manager Collin Steele told NBC.

Blogger Jerry McHale, however, is less apologetic and promised to continue being “merciless” with Flores.

“I am a liberal Democrat. And it’s war against the Republican … I’m going to be merciless with her,” McHale said.

NBC News reported that McHale’s blog has a history of using bigoted and derogatory language and was also paid last year by Gonzalez for advertising.

Flores called out her opponent this week over the McHale connection, though she implied Gonzalez paid McHale to run “hateful [and] racist ads” against her, which Gonzalez and McHale deny.

“My far left opponent, Vincent Gonzalez, hired a local blogger to run hateful & racist ads against me!” she tweeted. “But, I love frijoles & I grew up eating frijoles. I am not embarrassed of my upbringings & frijoles w/tortillas de harina is simply the best. Here’s to Miss Frijoles 2022.”

“It’s not looking good for Democrat Rep Vincent Gonzalez when NBC News is running articles about his hateful and racist comments towards us!!” she later tweeted in reaction to the NBC report.

McHale, whose site includes a “sensitivity warning” before entering, also reacted to the new report, bringing Donald Trump into the conversation, claiming the language used is the former president’s “tactics.”

“If we have to implement some of ex-President Donald “Duck” Trump’s tactics in order to achieve our ends, we won’t think twice about following his tactics,” the blog reads.

