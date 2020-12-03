Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) remained unfazed after her tweeted criticisms of China drew the ire of the bureau chief for a Chinese propaganda outlet, clapping back at the insults as coming from “sexist communist thugs.”

Blackburn has been an outspoken critic of China’s communist government on her Twitter account in recent days. Her comments were not appreciated by Chen Weihua, the chief Washington correspondent of China Daily, a government-owned media outlet. Weihua posted several tweets calling Blackburn a “bitch,” “the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen,” and, then, a “lifetime bitch.”

“From Tiananmen Square to the Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations,” said Blackburn in a statement provided to Mediaite. “America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs.”

The senator also tweeted a similar statement, directly slamming Weihua as a “puppet” in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “delusional China dream for global domination.”

Chen, you’re a puppet in Xi Jinping’s delusional China dream for global domination. From Tiananmen Square to Uyghur genocide, Communist China is an expert at slaughtering populations. America will not bow down to sexist communist thugs. https://t.co/PrRyTlpnFc — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]