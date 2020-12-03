comScore

China Daily Bureau Chief Calls Marsha Blackburn a ‘Lifetime B*tch’ For Insulting Chinese People

By Ken MeyerDec 3rd, 2020, 3:04 pm

A reporter for a China-based outlet lashed out at Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for attacking the nation by claiming it has a “5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.”

Over the last two days, Blackburn used her Twitter account to amplify a series of unflattering stories about China, including their recent diplomatic tensions with Australia.

This eventually led to Blackburn stating that “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change.”

Blackburn’s words were spotted by Chen Weihua, chief Washington correspondent of China Daily (which is a government-owned outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party). Weihua offered a one-liner in response:

He wasn’t done there though:

