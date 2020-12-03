China Daily Bureau Chief Calls Marsha Blackburn a ‘Lifetime B*tch’ For Insulting Chinese People
A reporter for a China-based outlet lashed out at Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for attacking the nation by claiming it has a “5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.”
Over the last two days, Blackburn used her Twitter account to amplify a series of unflattering stories about China, including their recent diplomatic tensions with Australia.
Count me in! #StandwithAustralia https://t.co/q3ETvscfwX
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020
If China has nothing to hide about its mishandling of the coronavirus, why is it retaliating against Australia?
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 2, 2020
This eventually led to Blackburn stating that “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change.”
China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change…
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020
Blackburn’s words were spotted by Chen Weihua, chief Washington correspondent of China Daily (which is a government-owned outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party). Weihua offered a one-liner in response:
Bitch
— Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020
He wasn’t done there though:
This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch.
— Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020
——
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]