China Daily Bureau Chief Calls Marsha Blackburn a ‘Lifetime B*tch’ For Insulting Chinese People

A reporter for a China-based outlet lashed out at Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for attacking the nation by claiming it has a “5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.”

Over the last two days, Blackburn used her Twitter account to amplify a series of unflattering stories about China, including their recent diplomatic tensions with Australia.

If China has nothing to hide about its mishandling of the coronavirus, why is it retaliating against Australia? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 2, 2020

This eventually led to Blackburn stating that “China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change.”

China has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing. Some things will never change… — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 3, 2020

Blackburn’s words were spotted by Chen Weihua, chief Washington correspondent of China Daily (which is a government-owned outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party). Weihua offered a one-liner in response:

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

He wasn’t done there though:

This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

