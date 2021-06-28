SHOCK POLL: More Republican Voters Blame Biden and Democrats in Congress for Jan 6th Than Trump and GOP

A new Morning Consult poll looks at the events of January 6th six months later and reveals stunning information about the current politics surrounding that fateful date in which Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the general election.

The findings are equal parts shocking and, for anyone who follows the hyper-balkanized state of opinion media cable news programming. Nonetheless, Republican voters were more likely to blame President Joe Biden for the attack on the Capitol building on January 6th than former President Donald Trump.

From the press release:

GOP voters are now more likely to blame President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress for the events that led to the Capitol attack than they are Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers. The overall electorate has become more likely to say the Capitol rioters represent the Republican Party. Among GOP voters, 68% say “there has been too much focus on the January 6th events,” while 50% of all voters disagree.

You can see the poll results in easy-to-digest graphic form, repurposed here from Morning Consult via screen capture:

Amy Fried, chair of University of Maine’s PoliSci Department explained the phenomenon to Morning Consult: “What’s happening isn’t partisan polarization but asymmetric polarization, with Republicans, separated from Democrats and independents on everything from whether the 2020 election results were legitimate, to assessments of how Trump handled and Biden is handling COVID, to views about how the economy is doing.”

It’s not entirely clear what Biden did in the run-up to January 6th that Republican voters believed helped foment an insurrection, other than his unifying calls for a less divided and partisan nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com