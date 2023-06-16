So There’s a Trump-DeSantis Dick and Balls Fight Going On Right Now

Just days after it was reported that Donald Trump was planning to touch on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s penis soon, one of the ex-president’s surrogates said to NBC News that the governor needs “a set of balls.” And the DeSantis campaign replied about the “perverted” nature of the Trump camp’s “obsession.”

To be clear, this is all part of a primary race to determine which Republican will receive the party’s nomination to be leader of the free world.

The dick fight (Note: you can read “dick” with either slang meaning and it still works here) started with a Rolling Stone article just over a week ago, in which it was reported that Trump’s campaign is, as Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf put it, “scheming ways to sink to even lower and stupider depths as the GOP presidential primary battle heats up — by mocking the size of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ manhood.”

The details are worse than you think.

On Friday, NBC News published an article with Round Two inside it, which Axios reporter Alex Thompson highlighted on Twitter.

DeSantis super PAC head and former state chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada Adam Laxalt was quoted, ahead of a political event this weekend which will host several Republican candidates, saying that “I was a two-time Trump chair. I don’t see a path for him to win Nevada in a general election. Those voters are not coming back.”

NBC’s Natasha Korecki and Henry J. Gomez got a response from current senior adviser to the Trump campaign Chris LaCivita: “Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls.”

The event this weekend, which like several recent primary events will be attended by several 2024 GOP candidates but not Trump, is centered on a traditional “stewing and frying of lamb testicles.”

Erin Perrine, communications director for the Never Back Down PAC supporting DeSantis, smacked the Trump campaign over their “obsession” with certain parts in a comment jam-packed with references.

The Trump team’s obsession with men’s genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book.

More comments were exchanged to the reporters but none have surfaced on Twitter or Truth yet in response to the dick story getting bigger.

In the article eight days ago that got the latest surge of dick talk going, Rolling Stone pointed out that Trump has been shopping salacious rumors about DeSantis since last year.

As Rolling Stone reported in November, Trump had spent months privately soliciting and regurgitating various bits of salacious “gossip about DeSantis, including unverified allegations about his private life.” At the time, Rolling Stone declined to publish exactly what the former president had been spreading to close advisers and longtime associates. However, one of the uncorroborated or baseless rumors that Trump was gossiping about was, in fact, about DeSantis supposedly being gay, two people familiar with the matter say.

Trump used similar tactics against Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 primary, and Rubio famously clapped back on stage at a Republican debate with a remark about Trump’s small hands. So, you know, things are going great still.

That’s about the size of it at the moment. If things develop we’ll enlarge the article.

