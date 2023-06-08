Team Trump Reportedly Scheming Ways to Mock the Size of DeSantis’ You-Know-What

Former President Donald Trump’s penchant for immature insults is well known, and his campaign team is reportedly scheming ways to sink to even lower and stupider depths as the GOP presidential primary battle heats up — by mocking the size of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ manhood.

Rolling Stone editor in chief Noah Shachtman tweeted the article by reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley with a comment that the “oh-so-mature gang” of Team Trump’s “new strategy” was to “focus on Ron DeSantis’ penis,” adding, “I wish I were kidding.”

EXCLUSIVE: Team Trump, that oh-so-mature gang, has a new strategy … focus on Ron DeSantis' penis. I wish I were kidding. https://t.co/uM01iYAvWt — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) June 8, 2023

“This is how petty and aggressively stupid the 2024 GOP presidential primary has become: several close aides and allies to Donald Trump want to challenge Ron DeSantis to a literal dick-measuring contest,” the article begins, noting Trump’s aggressive insults attacking the governor he views as disloyal for daring to run against him after the ex-president’s endorsement propelled him to a victory in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary over former congressman and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

According to four sources who spoke to Rolling Stone, the “Tiny D” epithet Trump hurled at his former acolyte was intended to not just draw attention to DeSantis’ shorter stature, but was also “specifically intended to suggest diminutive genitalia,” because we are in fact in the worst and stupidest of all possible timelines.

Suebsaeng and Rawnsley’s report spells out just how vicious and personal Team Trump is willing to make this battle:

“He’s also short but … yes of course it’s about his penis, that’s why we’re doing it,” says a source involved in the effort to get the former president to use the line of attack against DeSantis. Team Trump’s attempts to focus the public on DeSantis’ anatomy underscores just how dark and puerile the GOP primary promises to be — even as the former president asks voters to return him to a seat of awesome power and responsibility. His venom towards DeSantis is enhanced by a campaign staff whose personal loathing of DeSantis eclipses even Trump’s. Several of the former president’s lieutenants have worked for DeSantis and come away from it with such bitter experiences that they wish not just to defeat the governor and his team, but to abjectly humiliate them.

If this petty spat seems depressingly familiar, it may be because Trump got in a similar mud-throwing quarrel with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during the 2016 primary, when the Florida senator snarked that Trump had small hands and implied that indicated shortcomings regarding other appendages.

Currently, Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination by nearly 31 points, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. The most recent Fox News poll, taken May 19-22, had 53 percent of GOP primary voters supporting Trump to 20 percent for DeSantis. A May 24 Quinnipiac poll had a similar spread, with 56 percent for Trump and 26 percent for DeSantis.

