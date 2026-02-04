‘Stop Being His Flunky!’ Democrat Absolutely LOSES IT on Scott Bessent During Off-the-Rails Hearing

A House Democrat threw down with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday as a committee hearing suddenly spiraled into a full-blown shouting match.

Bessent appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning and in addition to delivering the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, fielded questions from committee members about the state of U.S. economy.

When Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) was given the floor to question Bessent, he sought clarity on President Donald Trump’s crypto dealings and their connections to the Middle East. The congressman said:

This is no longer just about a shady crypto deal, or a possible gift, when a foreign-linked investor is putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a company controlled by the president’s family; and, at the same time, this president is conducting foreign policy with that country. You know what that creates? It creates a national security concern. So I’m not going to ask much of you, Mr. Secretary. I just want to know whether you will commit today to pause and heighten the scrutiny of any bank charter or licensing application at the OCC connected to the World Liberty Financial, until all of these conflicts of interest and foreign influence reviews are completed and shared with the United States Congress. All I need to know is, will you halt it and do a complete investigation and scrutiny of this license application?

As Bessent began to speak, Meeks cut him off to clarify that it was a yes-or-no question. In response, Bessent noted that the OCC — the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — is an “independent entity.” He then brought up Meeks going on a trip to Venezuela in 2006 “to lobby Hugo Chavez on behalf of your donors.” As Bessent spoke, Meeks continued talking over him by repeating, “I take that as a ‘no.'”

“I’m asking you do your responsibility as Secretary of the Treasury!” Meeks yelled.

As Meeks was informed his time had expired, he continued to press Bessent for an answer to his question. The back-and-forth continued:

BESSENT: You cannot erase what you did in 2006! MEEKS: You tell the witness he’s the one that went past your time, Mr. Chairman! He did not answer my question… It was a yes-or-no answer! I asked him will he. Stop covering for the president! Stop being his flunky! BESSENT: Your 2006 trip to Venezuela– MEEKS: Stop covering for the president! Don’t be a flunky! Work for the American people! Work for the American people! Don’t be a cover-up for the mob! BESSET: Maybe you’re going to see your friend Nicolás Maduro in Brooklyn prison.

Watch above via CNBC.

