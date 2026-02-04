‘Extremely Good’: Trump Raves Over ‘Excellent’ Phone Call With Chinese Dictator

President Donald Trump touted an “excellent” phone call with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on Wednesday, detailing how the pair had discussed a range of issues, from Iran, to Taiwan, to trade.

The call comes ahead of Trump’s planned visit to Beijing, in April, and was hailed as a political and economic win with clear domestic implications. The conversation came just hours after Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said: “Many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products.”

He added that Xi had agreed to raise China’s purchases of American soybeans to 20 million tons this season, up from 12 million previously.

“All very positive,” Trump wrote. “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way.”

He added: “I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China!”

But the goodwill came with a warning, according to Reuters, which reported an official Chinese summary that noted Xi cautioned Trump that “The United States must carefully handle arms sales to Taiwan.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!