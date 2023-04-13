Rep. Justin Jones has gotten back to work at the Tennessee House of Representatives by taking on what he calls a “racist bill” that fits right into the national controversy over critical race theory.

HB1376, the Tennessee Higher Education, Freedom of Expression and Transparency Act, is favored by Republicans. It became law in 2022 and prohibits the use of “divisive concepts” in college classrooms. These broad concepts include promoting “division between, or resentment of, a race, sex, religion, creed, nonviolent political affiliation, social class, or class of people.”

The language in HB1376 is nearly identical to that of the anti-critical race theory laws for K-12 that prohibit teaching of how race has shaped public policy in America.

With the newly-reinstated Rep. Justin Pearson looking on, Jones questioned Republican Rep. John Ragan on the House floor Wednesday.

“Representative Ragan, do you believe that it’s racist to prohibit concepts on systemic racism in the history of America?”

Ragan, clearly annoyed, replied, “Once again, my belief is in God. I settle other things with facts and data. The fact of the matter is, sir, this bill is not racist, it is not unconstitutional.”

Jones shot back, “We keep bringing up God, but God says in Isaiah 10, ‘Woe to those that pass unjust laws that hurt the poor and rob them of their rights.’ So, stop using God to justify your bigotry. Stop using God to justify hatred and racism. Stop using God–”

Jones was then cut off by House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“Representative Jones, you are out of order,” he admonished, while banging his gavel.

Both Jones and Pearson, who are Black, were expelled from the House for engaging in a protest against gun violence in the wake of the Nashville mass shooting that killed three children and three adults. A White woman, Gloria Johnson, was not expelled for her participation. Within days and amid wide public condemnation, both men were reinstated.

Watch above via the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com