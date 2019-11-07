Senator John Kennedy’s (R-LA) online mentions aren’t going ver well, judging by how he has been torn apart for his unstatesmanlike, insulting comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Kennedy is known for being a Mediaite try-hard with his many…um, interesting quotable moments, but on Wednesday night, he dropped all rules of polite civility when he insulted Pelosi’s intelligence during a rally with President Donald Trump.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him,” Kennedy said to a wave of booing. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

Kennedy’s personal attack on Pelosi has been terribly received among politicos, with Joe Scarborough calling it a “degrading” and unseemly insult. Other reactors expressed that Kennedy’s insult to Pelosi says more about him than it does about her:

Republican Senator John Kennedy just called Nancy Pelosi “dumb.” John Kennedy should know, because he’s one of the dumbest motherfuckers alive. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 7, 2019

Another Republican on the verge of an epiphany!https://t.co/WqAfm1RghR — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 7, 2019

I suppose John Kennedy would know something about being dumb. https://t.co/7WkOcZbLcP — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 7, 2019

No disrespect, but someone is afraid of smart women https://t.co/eJrZ4KtXNN — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 7, 2019

Beyond that though, most reactors panned it as a sycophantic mimicking of Trump to appeal to the crowd:

Hey @SenJohnKennedy: Still can’t fathom why any self-respecting man would embarrass and humiliate himself by becoming a pathetic, ass-kissing sycophant for this despicable corrupt racist traitor… #Trump #JohnKennedy pic.twitter.com/xYV9fc2Rck — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 7, 2019

Trump calls his critics “human scum.” Republican Senator John Kennedy calls Nancy Pelosi “dumb.” But Democrats need to be more civil. https://t.co/zKQQ7PY2Lc — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 7, 2019

they’re all trump they’re all trump they’re all trump https://t.co/USZiTPbkdf — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 7, 2019

He looks and sounds like a caricature of a populist demagogue. Is he going for the Huey Long vibe? Halloween’s over, buddy. https://t.co/E5L90nGhFw — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 7, 2019

I do mean every disrespect when I say it is pathetic to aspire to be the most abject and vulgar Trump toady. https://t.co/h3eefWFQIK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 7, 2019

They all eventually just morph into Trump https://t.co/bv5TNR4dxd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 7, 2019

They all just morph into Trump when with him, especially in front of a crowd. https://t.co/pYAHMuEDv0 — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) November 7, 2019

Really, John? Just because you are standing next to someone who talks like that and disparages women, doesn’t make it ok for you. #BeBest https://t.co/APnBBgP0tN — Heidi Heitkamp (@HeidiHeitkamp) November 7, 2019

From our own Colby Hall:

Re-upping as reminder that Sen. John Kennedy was elected by a state that ranks 48th in education. Must suck to be that dumb. https://t.co/z5OPQHRv36 — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) November 7, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]