Sucks to Be Dumb: Sen. John Kennedy Gets Pilloried for ‘Pathetic’ Pelosi Insult

By Ken MeyerNov 7th, 2019, 12:01 pm

Senator John Kennedy’s (R-LA) online mentions aren’t going ver well, judging by how he has been torn apart for his unstatesmanlike, insulting comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Kennedy is known for being a Mediaite try-hard with his many…um, interesting quotable moments, but on Wednesday night, he dropped all rules of polite civility when he insulted Pelosi’s intelligence during a rally with President Donald Trump.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him,” Kennedy said to a wave of booing. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

Kennedy’s personal attack on Pelosi has been terribly received among politicos, with Joe Scarborough calling it a “degrading” and unseemly insult. Other reactors expressed that Kennedy’s insult to Pelosi says more about him than it does about her:

Beyond that though, most reactors panned it as a sycophantic mimicking of Trump to appeal to the crowd:

From our own Colby Hall:

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

