Joe Scarborough took issue with Senator John Kennedy Thursday morning for the coarse words said during a Trump rally in Lousiana Wednesday night. Speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump, the Lousiana Republican said: “I mean no respect, but it must suck to be so dumb.”

Scarborough rhetorically asked “I just wonder how low these people are going to go. How much they’re going to degrade themselves?”

In a broader segment in which the Morning Joe host criticized Senate Republicans support of an embattled president, Scarborough, and fellow co-hosts Mika Brzezinksi and Willie Geist, first took turns lacing into Senator Lindsey Graham and his curious suggestion that Amb. Gordon Sondland’s revised testimony somehow showed that he was in cahoots with House Intel Chair, Rep. Adam Schiff.

Scarborough, a former GOP Congressman himself, has become a constant critic for what he sees as a Republican congressional caucus that has prioritized partisan politics over pure patriotism, (though he has never expressed it as alliteratively alluring as that previous phrase.)

The segment resolved in the clip of Kennedy’s unseemly attack on Pelosi, which appeared to bring disgust to Scarborough, a fellow Southern boy, who referenced the gentility-based rearing he received in condemning Kennedy.

After the Kennedy clip ran, Scarborough said: “Yeah, he actually does mean disrespect and he has degraded himself.”

He then added, “By the way, senator, guess what? No matter what you do for the rest of your life, that’s your moment when you die. Your bio 30, 40 years from now, whenever it has that’s your moment. Congratulations, you did it for a man who committed crimes.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

